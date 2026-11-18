Kareena Kapoor shared a post after meeting Prince William at the Dharma Productions office.

She shared a series of photographs of herself, along with a few from the meeting, which was also attended by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, director Karan Johar, and others.

Kareena Kapoor gave a playful nod to her husband Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi royal lineage as she wrote, "A prince once swept me off my feet. This one was lovely to meet," after meeting Prince William.

She added, "A true honour to meet His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to talk about our shared love for Hindi cinema, and the bond our films have built with audiences across the UK. It feels extra special as we celebrate 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... a film that brought so much of its heart to the UK. @karanjohar, you were a true pioneer in taking Hindi cinema overseas, and K3G showed the world how far our stories could travel. Thank you to you and @dharmamovies for making this moment possible."

Take a look at the post below:

Prince William received a warm Bollywood-style welcome.

A group of dancers dressed in traditional outfits performed to hit songs, including Say Shava Shava and Bole Chudiyan, from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while the film's iconic title track played in the background. A video of the welcome also went viral on social media.

Karan Johar spoke to ANI about the meeting and said, "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual."

"I felt so emotional showing clips of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to His Royal Highness," Karan Johar added.

Also Read: Bollywood, Cricket, Royalty: What Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Discussed With Prince William