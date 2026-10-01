National Medical Commission Gives Another Chance To Apply For Eligibility Certificate

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given another opportunity to candidates who were unable to submit their applications earlier for the issuance of an Eligibility Certificate. Candidates can submit their applications through the NMC portal from October 1 to October 7. The application window will remain open from 10am on October 1 to 6pm on October 7. The decision to reopen the application window was taken following representations from candidates who said they were unable to submit their applications within the earlier deadline due to technical issues.

"Keeping in view the career prospects of the applicants, it has been decided by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), NMC to give an additional opportunity to the candidates who were not able to submit their applications earlier for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate," the NMC stated in its official notice.

Eligibility Certificate application deadline

Candidates can submit their applications from 10am on October 1 to 6pm on October 7.

The NMC further stated that incomplete applications in any form will not be processed and will be summarily rejected. The EMRB, NMC will not be responsible in this regard.

Candidates have been advised not to wait until the last date and to submit their applications as early as possible.

"The issuance of an Eligibility Certificate includes multiple checks to ascertain eligibility in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in vogue. The candidates should fill the application form scrupulously in order to avoid unnecessary to & fro movement of the application to resolve the deficiencies," the NMC official notice reads.

Candidates have also been advised to regularly check their email IDs and the online portal for the latest updates.