NMC Issues Deadline For Submission Of Applications For Eligibility Certificates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has tentatively scheduled the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in June 2024. Candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate for appearing in the exam will not be allowed to apply for the screening test without availing the certificate.

Candidates requiring the Eligibility Certificate will have to apply for the same on the official website https://www.nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise

Online submission of application for the Eligibility Certificate will begin from March 5, 2024. The last date for submission of the applications is April 30, 2024, 6pm.

The NMC has also stated certain measures that should be adopted while filling the applications for the Eligibility Certificate. The NMC stated on the website, "It has also been observed on previous occasions that various mistakes are made by the candidates while applying for the Eligibility Certificate (EC)."

As per NMC, the following measures should be followed by the candidates-