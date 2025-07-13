NMC Directs Medical Colleges To Disclose Fee Structure And Stipend Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges across India to publicly disclose their course-wise fee structure and stipend details for interns, junior residents (JRs), and senior residents (SRs).

This move comes after the Supreme Court of India, in two separate judgments, raised concerns about the non-disclosure of fees and the non-payment of stipends in medical institutions.

"All medical colleges/institutions under the purview of the NMC are hereby directed to publish the complete course-wise fee structure and the stipend paid to interns/ JR/ SR etc. on their official websites," the NMC said in its official notice.

To ensure uniformity, the NMC has created Google Forms for colleges to submit their fee and stipend data. The commission has asked colleges to submit the required details within 7 days of the notice's publication.

The notice also states: "Collection of any undisclosed or unapproved fees shall be treated as unauthorised."

The mandate applies to both private and deemed universities. Institutions that fail to comply could face strict regulatory action - including show-cause notices, financial penalties, suspension of admissions, or even withdrawal of course recognition.

These steps are part of the NMC's ongoing efforts to promote transparency, fairness, and ethical practices in India's medical education system - and to protect students from hidden charges or exploitative internship policies.



NMC is the apex regulatory body for medical education and practice in India. It was established in 2020, replacing the Medical Council of India. Its core responsibilities include setting standards for medical education, overseeing medical colleges and practitioners, and advising on healthcare improvements to meet national needs.

