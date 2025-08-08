National Medical Commission Urges Colleges To Observe Anti-Ragging Day On August 12

In a move aimed at curbing incidents of ragging on campuses, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has urged all medical institutions across the country to observe August 12 as Anti-Ragging Day, followed by Anti-Ragging Week from August 12 to 18.

To ensure a safe and inclusive environment in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the UGC has framed strict anti-ragging regulations, mandating their implementation and enforcement by all affiliated institutions. These regulations include provisions for monitoring and compliance mechanisms.

As part of its proactive approach, the UGC has also launched extensive media campaigns and awareness initiatives to prevent ragging. Videos on anti-ragging measures are available on the UGC website and are recommended for use by educational institutions.

The Anti-Ragging Day and Week initiative is one of several measures by the Commission to raise awareness and foster a ragging-free campus culture.

HEIs are encouraged to organise the following activities as part of the observance:

Inaugural ceremonies to formally launch Anti-Ragging Day and Week.

Creative competitions such as slogan writing, essay writing, poster making, logo designing, street plays, photography contests, quizzes, and debates on anti-ragging themes.

Distribution of certificates and prizes to recognise and motivate participants who actively promote anti-ragging messages.

Social media campaigns, including video messages by heads of institutions, and regular posts on institutional websites and social media handles.

Awareness activities like workshops, seminars, interactive sessions, and creative installations such as selfie corners to spread key messages.

Student participation in the National Contest 2025 for digital posters, reels, and short videos.

Detailed information on the National Contest, including categories, eligibility, deadlines, selection process, and awards, is available at antiragging.in.