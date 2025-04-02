NMC Mandates Basic Course In Medical Education Technology For Faculty Members

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification mentioning about the mandatory requirements for medical faculty members for promotion to the post of Associate Professor and Professor. The faculty members must complete the Basic Course in Medical Education Technology (BCMET) from institutions designated by the NMC to be eligible for the post of Associate Professor and Professor.



As per the public notice issued by the National Medical Commission ,"Paragraph 6 of the Teachers Eligibility Qualification in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022 stipulates norms for faculty appointments and promotions in Broad Specialties (MD/MS) and Super Specialties (DM/MCh) in permitted/recognized medical colleges/institutions. It mandates that for promotion to the post of Associate Professor and Professor, faculty members must complete the Basic Course in Medical Education Technology (BCMET) from institutions designated by the National Medical Commission (NMC)."



"In respect of appointment of faculty in Government Medical Colleges, where posts have been sanctioned and appointments thereto made at the last moment, the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has decided that in such cases, an affidavit must be obtained from the Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Government of the respective State/UT, confirming that the appointed faculty will complete the BCMET training within the next academic year," added the notice.



The training must be completed before the call for applications for Letter of Permission (LOP) for the academic year 2026-27, which is expected to be around October 2025.

