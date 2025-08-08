National Task Force Launches Portal To Address Mental Health Concerns, Prevent Suicides

A dedicated portal to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides in higher education institutions has been launched by the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on Friday, to gather nationwide inputs.

The platform will host online surveys for students, parents, faculty, and mental health professionals, as part of a multi-pronged effort to understand and tackle the crisis. An interim report is expected by the end of September, with the final report due later this year.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, former Supreme Court judge and Chairperson of the task force, underscored the enormity of the challenge, noting India's vast higher education landscape with over 60,000 institutions and more than 4.46 crore students.

"Identifying the causes and suggesting recommendations is going to be an extremely challenging task, and this task force is completely committed to that... Student suicide is a major concern for all of us, contributing about 7.6% of total deaths as per NCRB data," Justice Bhat said.

He added that the task force has prepared questionnaires to be launched alongside the website and will use multiple methods-from surveys and focus group discussions to expert consultations-to develop recommendations.

Justice Bhat assured that the process would be collaborative, and evidence based. "We want to create an environment in which every student can achieve their dreams without losing hope. Not a single life should be lost," he said.

The NTF is employing multiple methods for a nationwide reach such as visits to institutions across the country, prioritising those that have reported suicide cases. The panel has already conducted visits to several colleges in South India. The visits involve meetings with students, faculty, administrators, and grievance redressal committees, with a focus on hearing voices from disadvantaged sections.

Dr Aqsa Shaikh, a member of the task force and Professor, Department of Community Medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research highlighted the scale of the initiative. "The number of students who attempt suicide and who have suicidal ideation is manifold and a matter of national concern. This will cater to over four crore students. Over the next eight months, we will work collaboratively with institutions to prepare a consolidated plan," she added.

The surveys available in English and Hindi will seek information on academic stress, systemic discrimination, availability of support, and grievance redressal mechanisms. Institutions will also be asked to share data on reported suicides, preventive measures, and grievance redressals. An open section will allow the public to submit suggestions.

The NTF was constituted following a Supreme Court judgment on March 24, 2025, which expressed "deep concern" over rising suicides among students in universities and professional colleges, including institutions of national importance.

According to NCRB data, 13,044 students died by suicide in 2022, a figure surpassing farmer and unemployed persons' suicides-with student suicide rates rising at twice the rate of the general population.

The newly launched portal can be accessed at ntf.education.gov.in , serving as the primary channel for survey participation and list student support resources, including helpline numbers.

Supreme Court issues guidelines to address mental health concerns

The Supreme Court of India has issued a comprehensive set of 15 guidelines to address mental health concerns within the education system, emphasising the urgent need to safeguard student well-being.

These guidelines, applicable to all educational institutions across India-public and private schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes, and hostels-aim to create a supportive and inclusive environment.

