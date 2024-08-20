Supreme Court Urges Doctors Protesting Nationwide To Resume Duties

The Supreme Court has urged doctors to resume their duties amid nationwide strikes by medics against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a Kolkata hospital. The absence of doctors affects the section of society that needs medical care, said a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"Since the court is considering matters related to the safety and welfare of all doctors, we request those doctors who are currently away from work to resume their duties as soon as possible," the top court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, said that doctors and medical professionals can be assured that their concerns are being addressed by the Supreme Court.

The court has set up a national task force to ensure the safety of doctors and asked them to file an interim report within three weeks. The final report must be submitted within two months, the bench said noting that existing laws do not adequately address institutional safety of doctors.

The task force shall make recommendations pertaining to safety, working conditions and the wellbeing of the medical professionals and other cognate matters, said the Chief Justice.

The rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early August 9 morning has sparked nationwide strikes by the medical fraternity.

Doctors across the country suspended elective outpatient services and non-emergency services in protest against the incident.

Taking up the case on its own, the court said the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder for things to change on the ground.

Referring to various instances of doctors facing violence by the attendants of patients, the Chief Justice observed that medics have become vulnerable to violence. He also noted that women doctors are targeted more due to ingrained patriarchal biases.

The case will be heard next on Thursday (August 22).