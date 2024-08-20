Chief Justice's Recommendations To Hospitals On Safety Of Doctors

The Supreme Court hearing came amid a doctors' strike over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor

The Supreme Court today said it took suo motu cognisance of the brutal rape and murder case of a doctor in Kolkata as it raises "a systematic issue regarding the safety of doctors" across India.

The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, triggering nationwide protests. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said if women are not able to go to work and working conditions are not safe, "we are denying them equality".

The Supreme Court then suggested the following measures to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals:

Separate duty rooms for male and female doctors.

There should be better crowd management at hospitals.

Adequate lighting at all places in the hospital.

CCTV cameras at all exit and entry points in the hospital.

Transportation for doctors from 10 pm to 6 am.

Conduct workshops for doctors on how to deal with crises.

The Supreme Court hearing came amid a doctors' strike over the rape and murder of the medic, which has entered its second week.

The protesting doctors want the CBI, which is probing the case, to arrest the culprits and for the court to impose the maximum punishment on them. They also want a central law to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the nation.