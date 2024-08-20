LIVE Updates: 'Deeply Concerned' About Doctors' Safety: Top Court On Kolkata Horror

The shocking rape-murder of a young doctor in Kolkata that has hit the country hard, has been taken up by the Supreme Court. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter today.

The case - being investigated by the CBI -- has thrown up multiple issues including sanctity of evidence, rule of law, safety of healthcare professionals and the big picture issue of women's security in the workplace. It has also put the ruling Trinamool Congress under pressure, with women - the staunch constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - being up in arms.

Here are the LIVE Updates in the Kolkata rape-murder case:

Aug 20, 2024 11:36 (IST) "Principal Tried To Pass If Off As Suicide": CJI Grills Bengal Over Kolkata Rape-Murder

CJI: "It appears crime was detected in morning. The hospital's principal tried to pass it off as suicide and the parents are not allowed to see the body.

Kapil Sibal, representing state of West Bengal: That is not correct.

CJI: No FIR was filed.

Kapil Sibal: FIR registered immediately, the inquest shows its a case of murder.

CJI: No FIR was there which shows a clear case of murder.

Kapil Sibal: We caught the accused. He is a civic worker.

Aug 20, 2024 11:31 (IST) "Name Of Victim, Photos And Videos All Over Media": CJI Raises Concern

"We are deeply concerned that the name of the victim has been all over the media. The photographs and videos related to the case are all over the media. This is extremely concerning," CJI Chandrachud said.

Aug 20, 2024 11:25 (IST) "Denying Women Equality": CJI Chandrachud On Women's Safety CJI

"If women are not able to go to work and conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality," CJI Chandrachud on Kolkata rape-murder.

Aug 20, 2024 11:21 (IST) "Issue Of Systemic Safety Of Doctors Across India": CJI On Kolkata Rape Case

"We are taking sou motu cognizance because its not just a matter of a horrific murder that took place in the Kolkata hospital. It deals with the issue of systemic safety of doctors across the India. We are deeply concerned about the absence of safe conditions of work for young doctors," CJI DY Chandrachud said.