'Will Set Up National Task Force Of Doctors On Hospital Safety': Chief Justice

The Supreme Court has said it will form a national task force to ensure safety of doctors as it heard arguments in the case over rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also blasted the West Bengal government and the hospital administration for delaying the filing of the FIR (first information report).

The Supreme Court had on Sunday taken suo motu cognizance of the matter that has shaken the country.

Th bench, which also comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, also sought to know from the Bengal government what action must be initiated against the former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta alleged law and order has collapsed in West Bengal and asked for the removal of the Kolkata police chief.

"Let us not trivialize, we are dealing with a young doctor's rape by a sexual pervert but also had an animal like instinct. I don't want to make this a political issue, 3 hours of the parents waiting," he said.

The Supreme Court also expressed concern over force being used to suppress protests. "We are concerned about this - I want to say clearly that the government should not use force on those who are protesting peacefully," said the Chief Justice.

He also slammed the state government for failing to stop the midnight vandalism in the RG Kar hospital.

A mob had gone on a rampage and smashed crucial infrastructure in the emergency ward of the hospital.