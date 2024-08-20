'FIR At 11.45 PM?' Chief Justice Questions Hospital On Kolkata Horror

The three-judge bench is led by CJI Chandrachud and comprises Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The Supreme Court, hearing the Kolkata rape-murder incident, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government and the authorities at the hospital over the delay in filing the FIR and other procedural lapses in handling the case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud raised several pressing questions regarding the actions of the hospital's administration and the local police.

"Why was FIR registered three hours after the body was handed over for cremation," the Supreme Court bench asked.

The Supreme Court has taken up the investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The incident has triggered widespread protests across the country and raised questions over women's safety, particularly in medical colleges.

"What was the principal doing? FIR was not filed; the body was handed late to the parents. What is the police doing? A serious offence has taken place, the crime scene is in a hospital... What are they doing? Allowing vandals to enter the hospital?" CJI Chandrachud asked.