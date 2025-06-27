Student Allegedly Gang-Raped At Law College In Kolkata, 3 Arrested

Three people have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a law student in Kolkata's Kasba neighbourhood. The attack allegedly took place on the college campus on Wednesday between 7.30 pm and 8.50 pm. Two students are among the three arrested; the third is college staffer.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim told reporters he had not yet been briefed about "this very serious incident", and said, "I will speak to the police and then address the media."

But unfortunately for Mr Hakim and the ruling Trinamool, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has already gone on the attack.

In a post on X Amit Malviya tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, sharing a Bengali news report and writing, "Horrific! A female law student was gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba, a suburb of Kolkata, on June 25, by a former student and two college staff members."

Horrific! A female law student was gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba, a suburb of Kolkata, on 25th June, by none other than a former student and two college staff members. Shockingly, reports suggest that a TMC member is also involved.



He also said a Trinamool member was involved but offered no evidence to back his claim.

"The horror of RG Kar hasn't faded... and yet such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal. Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, West Bengal has become a nightmare for women. Rape has turned into a routine tragedy," he declared.

This horrific incident comes 10 months after the shocking rape and murder of a junior doctor at the city's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The RG Kar case, as it came to be called, made national headlines for its brutality; the body of the young woman was found in a seminar room on the college premises and the autopsy concluded she had been raped and possibly tortured - there were injuries to her genitals, the left leg and right hand, and face - before being strangled.

Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer for Kolkata Police, was arrested and convicted for the rape and murder of the woman, and was sentenced to life in prison, a punishment that was seen as too lenient by many; they, including the family, had demanded a death sentence.

The RG Kar rape and murder case also sparked a massive political row in Bengal - as this will too - ahead of an Assembly election next year, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress severely criticised for the police and government's handling of the case.