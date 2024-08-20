'Worried About Safety Of Women, Young Doctors': Supreme Court's Top Quotes On Kolkata Horror

The Supreme Court said that it has taken suo motu cognisance as the Kolkata rape-murder case raises "systematic issues regarding the safety of doctors across India".

The bench headed by the Chief Justice said it is "deeply concerned" about the absence of safe working conditions for young doctors.

"If women are not able to go to work and conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality," the top court said.

The Supreme Court also said that it is "deeply concerned" with the fact that the name of the victim has been all over the media, and the photographs and videos are all over the media. "This is extremely concerning," the court said.

"Most young doctors putting in 36 hours, we must evolve national protocol to ensure safe work conditions," the court said.

The court also said that it appears that the crime was detected in the early hours and that the medical college principal "tried to pass it off as suicide". Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as the principal of RG Kar Medical College just two days after the incident, has been under scrutiny by the CBI and questioned for nearly 53 hours over the past four days regarding his actions following the doctor's death.