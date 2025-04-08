NMC Inviting Job Applications From Retired Government Officials

National Medical Commission is inviting applications from eligible and interested retired Government officials for engagement to the commission on contractual full time basis. Vacancies are open for the post of Consultant (Audit Accounts) and Consultant (Accounts). Candidates who wish to apply may submit their applications by April 21, 2025.



Candidates applying for the post should be less than 64 years. The job location is based out of National Medical Commission, Pocket-14, Sector-8, Dwarka Phase-I, New Delhi-110077

The remuneration will be set as last pay drawn minus pension plus transport allowance in accordance with the instructions of the government issued from time to time.

Consultant (Audit and Accounts)

Qualifications

i) Bachelor Degree from any of the University/ Institution.

ії) SAS qualified or who have successtully undergone Cash and Accounts course from ISTM

Eligibility

i) Retired Account Officer / Sr Account Officer in Level -9, Level-10 Level-11 and Level-12 Central Government Officer/ Autonomous Body/ DCA (Deputy Controller Accounts)

ii) Officer must be from Audit Accounts & Finance Background

Experience

i) Should have experience for at least three years in field of Audit

ii) Who have performed his duties as DDO.

iii) Well -versed in purchase procedure (Works/Goods/Services)

iv) Should have General Knowledge of Balance Sheet.

v) Should have knowledge of Income Tax rules on Salary/ contractors/ Professionals and returns related to Income Tax.

vi) Should have knowledge of GST Act including CGST, SGST and GST, TDS under GST, GST Output and GST Input.

vii) Preparation of pay and Allowances

TA/LTC/Medical Reimbursement Claims.

viii) Vetting of Financial Proposal relating to execution of works, procurement of goods and services.

Consultant (Accounts)

Government officials retired at the Pay Level 9 of 7 CPC having experience in Finance, Accounts and Budget matters.

or

Government Officer retired at the Pay Level 11 of 7 per cent CPC with three years of regular service having experience of Finance, Accounts and Budget matters.

