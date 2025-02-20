NMC Issues Warning About Cancellation Of Applications For Medical Students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification about the pending applications of Eligibility Certificate (EC) with medical students. The commission has released a list of applicants who have proceeded abroad without obtaining an Eligibility Certificate. Allowing the students further time, the board mentions that applications of students who do not fulfill the deficiency within the deadline will be summarily rejected.

Besides the list, all applicants who have not been issued Eligibility certificates to date are also advised to ensure that deficiencies pointed out if any, are fulfilled at the earliest possible date.

As per section 13(48) lndian Medical council Act, 1956 which provides clause 13, recognition of medical qualification, second schedule "(48) A person who is a citizen of lndia shall not, after such date as may be specified by the Central Government under sub-section (3), be eligible to get admission to obtain medical qualification granted by any medical institution in any foreign country without obtaining an eligibility certificate issued to him by the council.

"Timely rectification of the deficiencies will expedite the processing of the applications for eligibility certificates and help the applicants move forward in their respective endeavors. This issue with the approval of the Competent Authority," added the notification.

Candidates can visit the official website of the NMC to check the names of students who have pending eligibility applications.