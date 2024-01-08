NMC Grants 3 Days To MBBS Students Abroad To Rectify Certificate Issues

Ethics and Medical Registration Board, NMC has reviewed the applications submitted by various applicants.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice disclosing deficiencies that were found in certain applications of MBBS students who went abroad without obtaining the required eligibility certificate. In response to this issue, the regulatory body has provided a grace period of three days for applicants to address and rectify their deficiencies.

The notice highlights the recent scrutiny of applications for eligibility certificates, specifically Annexure-I, which has been pending with the applicants. The Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of NMC diligently reviewed the applications and identified deficiencies in Annexure-I applications.

"It is notified about the recent scrutiny process of applications received for eligibility certificates (Annexure-I for issuance of eligibility certificate has been pending with the applicants). EMRB, NMC has diligently reviewed the applications submitted by various applicants. After careful evaluation, we have identified deficiencies in applications at Annexure-I," the official notice reads.

"It is observed that applicants whose name is mentioned in Annexure-I have proceeded abroad without obtaining an Eligibility Certificate. Therefore, the board has decided to give three days to all such applicants (Annexure-I) to submit their deficiencies through the eligibility portal of NMC. In case the applicants whose name is mentioned in Annexure-I do not fulfil the deficiency or do not submit the applications within three days from the date of publication of this notice, the applications will be summarily rejected," it specifies.

Previously, the NMC published a list of 972 students who pursued MBBS studies abroad without obtaining the necessary eligibility certificate. These students were given a 10-day timeframe to submit their certificate applications, with the NMC emphasizing that failure to address the deficiency within the specified timeframe would result in application rejection.

In October, the NMC invited applications for the FMGE 2023 eligibility certificate, and a review conducted by the EMRB identified deficiencies in certain applications. The commission referenced the guidelines of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956, which mandates obtaining an eligibility certificate for enrolling in a medical institution abroad after a specified date.

The NMC also highlighted that the requirement for an eligibility certificate for studying abroad was introduced after the announcement of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 results. Both Indian and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) students are now mandated to qualify in the NEET examination for eligibility to pursue MBBS programs in foreign institutions.