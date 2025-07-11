NMC Proposes Three-Tier Grievance Redressal System For Medical Students

In a move to address the concerns of medical students nationwide, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory recommending a three-tier grievance redressal system. In a public notice, the NMC stated that it has been receiving complaints from medical students, their parents, and other stakeholders regarding various challenges faced during academic and clinical training.

According to the commission, the grievances pertain to issues such as excessive fee collection, delayed or unpaid stipends, ragging, harassment, internship-related concerns, faculty and staff issues, disciplinary actions, health and safety, and other academic matters.

The medical education regulator noted that most of these grievances can be effectively addressed at the college or university level. If unresolved, they can be escalated to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or the concerned state's Health and Medical Education Department.

"If a grievance requires intervention at the NMC level, it may be escalated to the commission for necessary resolution," the advisory read.

As per the proposed framework, complaints should first be submitted to the respective medical college or institution. If not resolved, they should be forwarded to the affiliated university. As a final step, students can approach the DME or the state's health and medical education department.

Colleges and universities have been directed to create dedicated web portals for grievance registration and display the link prominently on their official websites to enable students to file complaints online.

"All-out efforts are to be made by the stakeholders for effective and speedy resolution of grievances, with the goal of addressing them at the level from which they arise," the NMC emphasised.

Additionally, the NMC has activated a web portal where unresolved grievances can be lodged. Students and stakeholders may register on the portal and submit their complaints accordingly, it added.