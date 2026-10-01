Viral Video Shows School Principal Sleeping During School Hours In Rajasthan

A video showing a school principal allegedly sleeping soundly during school hours has gone viral on social media, sparking an online debate over the state of management in government schools. The incident reportedly took place at the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhandari Andruni, located in the Todabhim area of Karauli district in Rajasthan.

In the short video clip circulating online, a man is seen fast asleep inside a room allegedly during official school working hours. The individual has been identified as Dyodiram Meena, who serves as the principal of the institution.

While the exact date of the video remains unverified, the clip was shared across social networks, drawing sharp criticism from parents and online users.

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At the time of reporting, the local education department had not issued any official statement regarding the incident. There was also no confirmation of any formal inquiry or disciplinary action against the principal.

School officials have also not publicly clarified the circumstances surrounding the video.

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Video of teachers sleeping while students carry mid-day meal utensils

Another, slightly related, incident emerged from a government school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, where young children were allegedly made to pick up and carry mid-day meal utensils.

The incident took place at Government Higher Primary School in Dasavas village under the Riyambi subdivision.

Instead of eating during the mid-day meal break, several children were seen lifting and moving heavy steel utensils.

When it was reported, the footage raised serious questions about supervision and student welfare at the school.