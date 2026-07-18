Boy, 16, Dies By Suicide After Classmate's Remarks About Skin Colour

An eighth-grade student took his own life in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, reportedly after a minor altercation with a female classmate at his school.

The student, Rahul, aged 16, had been living with relatives away from his family to continue his education. He was originally from Takrauli village in Madhya Pradesh

Police said that on Thursday, Rahul had a minor disagreement with a female student at school. According to police information, the classmate had used a derogatory term referring to his skin colour.

Affected by the remark, Rahul returned to his room that evening and hung himself. When he did not come out of his room the following day, others in the house grew concerned and went to check on him. Looking through the window, they saw his body.

Police reached the scene after being alerted by residents and, following an inspection, took the body into custody. Once his relatives arrived, police carried out a post-mortem examination before releasing the body for the last rites.

Sub-Inspector Harveer Singh said that police are investigating the full sequence of events.

(With inputs from Neeraj Kumar Sharma)