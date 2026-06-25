Rajasthan State Open School Result 2026 Today At 11 AM For Class 10, 12; Check Details Here

Rajasthan State Open School Result 2026: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, June 25, 2026, at 11 AM. The Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) results will be released by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

Once declared, students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official RSOS website using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. The RSOS examinations for both Secondary and Senior Secondary exams were conducted from April 23, 2026, to May 20, 2026. Students are advised to keep their enrollment details ready to access their results without any delay.

How to Check Rajasthan Open School Result 2026?

Students can follow the steps given below to download their RSOS Class 10 and 12 results, once released:

Visit the official RSOS website at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the 'RSOS Class 10 Result 2026' or 'RSOS Class 12 Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, such as roll number.

Click on the submit button.

The Rajasthan Open School result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2026

Students can check these details on their RSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2026, once released:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status

Division secured

Students should verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case if they find any discrepancy in their scorecard, they can connect with school authority immediately.