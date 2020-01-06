Rajasthan Open School Class 10, 12 Result Declared

RSOS conducts examinations twice a year - once in March-May and then in October-November.

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) class 10, 12 results have been declared. The examination for class 12 students was held from November 7 till December 4 and the examination for class 10 students was held from November 7 till November 29, 2019.

Check RSOS Class 10th Result

Check RSOS Class 12th Result

RSOS conducts examinations twice a year - once in March-May and then in October-November.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had announced the result at the Board's office at Jaipur today.

Mr Dotasra felicitated the toppers of the last annual exam which was held in March-May, 2019. He awarded the toppers with Ekalvya award and Meera award. Topper among male candidates, Tribhuban Sharma and Parakram Singh Shekhwat were given Ekalavya award and topper female candidates, Muskan Pradip Agrawal and Vinus Bishnoi received the Meera award.

Click here for more Education News