Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2025: Here's How To Download Scorecards

Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur is all set to declare the final exam results for Class 10 and 12 students today. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their marks by visiting the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will also be available at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

The state's education department had earlier announced the date and time for the declaration of results. Education Minister Madan Dilawar officially released the results at the Shiksha Sankul campus.

RSOS conducted the Class 10 and 12 final examinations from April 21 to May 16, 2025.

This year, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the Rajasthan Open School's Class 10 and 12 final examinations - 53,501 in Class 10 and 49,503 in Class 12.

However, due to India-Pakistan tensions, exams were not held as scheduled in six districts - Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. In these districts, the exams were conducted later, between May 28 and 30.

Rajasthan RSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the Rajasthan State Open School's official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result links for Class 10 or Class 12 displayed on the homepage.

On the login window, enter the required details and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result page for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official RSOS website.