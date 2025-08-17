CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the supplementary results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students soon.

Once declared, candidates can download their mark sheets from the official portals, cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

When will the CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025 be released?

The exact result date is yet to be announced by the board, but students can expect the supplementary exam results soon in August 2025. These results will determine whether students move ahead with higher studies or need to attempt the exams again next year.

How to check CGBSE supplementary results 2025 online?

Students can easily access their results once the link is active by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2. Open the Student Corner section.

Step 3. Select High School (Class 10) Second Main Supplementary 2025 or Higher Secondary (Class 12) Second Main Supplementary 2025.

Step 4. Enter your roll number and the captcha code displayed.

Step 5. The result will appear on the screen - download and take a printout for future use.

What details will be mentioned in the CGBSE supplementary mark sheet?

Students should carefully check the following information in their result:

Roll number

Candidate's name

Father's and Mother's name

Centre code and School code

Subject-wise marks (theory + practical)

Grand total

What are the passing marks for CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams?

To clear the exams, students need:

At least 33% marks in each subject.

An overall average of 33%.

Those who fail to meet the minimum requirement will have to repeat the year and reappear in the 2026 board exams.

What should students do after CGBSE supplementary results 2025?

Class 10 students: Choose a stream (Science, Commerce, or Humanities) based on interest and marks.

Class 12 students: Apply for degree courses, professional programs, or entrance exams depending on their career goals.

How did students perform in CGBSE 2025 main exams?

Class 12: Overall pass percentage was 81.87% (Girls - 84.67%, Boys - 78.07%).

Class 10: Out of 3.23 lakh students, more than 2.45 lakh cleared the exam successfully.

