DNB Final Theory Exam 2025 Result Out; Check Direct Link, Practical Schedule

DNB Final Theory Exam 2025 Result Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination for the June 2025 session. The result can be accessed at natboard.edu.in. The examinations were conducted across the country on June 25, 26, 27, and 28.

Candidates who did not qualify the DNB Final Theory Examination can obtain digital copies of their answersheets by paying a fee of Rs 100 plus 18% GST per question paper through the NBEMS web portal, within seven days of the declaration of the theory results. Requests submitted after the prescribed period will not be entertained. The fee must be paid online via the NBEMS website.

A request for re-evaluation of an unassessed answer(s) can be submitted through the NBEMS official portal within 10 calendar days of the result declaration if any answer(s) has been wrongly marked as "not attempted" by the assessor. A fee of Rs 500 per paper is applicable, payable online via the NBEMS website. Requests received after the deadline will not be accepted.

The tentative schedule for the DNB Final Practical Examination, June 2025, has also been released.

Click here for Tentative Schedule of DNB Final Practical Exam June 2025

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from their Online Exit Examination Portal (OEEP) accounts once the DNB Final Practical centres are notified and the admit cards are uploaded on the OEEP. The list of practical centres notified by NBEMS can be checked here. The schedule is tentative; the final dates will be mentioned in the admit cards.

For queries, candidates may contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal at this link.