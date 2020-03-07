Rajasthan State Open School Annual Board Exams Begin On April 8

The practical exams will begin on April 9 for both class 10 and class 12.

Annual class 10 and class 12 board exams in Rajasthan State Open Schools (RSOS) will be held from April 8 to May 5. Class 10 exam will be over on April 30. The results will be announced within 6 weeks of completion of the exam.

Exam Date Sheet

The practical exams will begin on April 9 for both class 10 and class 12. The practical exams for Home Science, Painting, Environmental Science for class 12 and Mathematics, Data Entry Operations for class 10 will be held from April 9 to April 13.

Practical test for class 12 computer science, biology, geography papers and for class 10 science, painting papers will be held from April 16 to April 20.

The practical papers for class 12 Chemistry, Physics, Data Entry Operations and class 10 Home Science will be held from April 21 to April 23.

RSOS conducts examinations twice a year - once in March-May and then in October-November. The last annual exam for the state open schools was held November 7 till December 4.

In March-May 2019 exam, the topper among male candidates, Tribhuban Sharma and Parakram Singh Shekhwat were given Ekalavya award and topper female candidates, Muskan Pradip Agrawal and Vinus Bishnoi had received the Meera award.

