Rajasthan State Open School Releases 10th, 12th Admit Card For October-November 2019 Exam

RSOS 10th, 12th admit card released for October-November 2019 exam

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the admit cards for the October-November 2019 examination. The admit cards have been released separately for class 12th and class 10th examination. The examination for class 12 students will begin on November 7 and conclude on December 4. The examination for class 10 students will begin on November 7 and conclude on November 29, 2019.

The RSOS board exam will begin with exam for Physics and end with exam for Sanskrit for class 12 students. In case of class 10 students, the exams will start with Home Science, and will end with exam for Sindhi language paper.

Students who are due to appear for the RSOS October-November 2019 examination will need their enrollment number or reference number in order to download their admit cards.

RSOS 12th, 10th Admit Card: How To Download?

Step One: Go to official RSOS website: http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the admit card link for 12th/10th examination.

Step three: Enter the enrollment number or reference number.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

RSOS 12th Admit Card Download Link

RSOS 10th Admit Card Download Link

RSOS conducts examinations twice a year - once in March-May and then in October-November. The result for the examination will tentatively be available six weeks after the last date of the examination. The Board will not entertain any queries about result declaration date. After the result is declared, it will immediately be released on the official website for RSOS, 'education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos'.

