Rajasthan State Open School Releases Schedule for November Board Exam

RSOS has released the exam schedule for board exam in November

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the examination time table for Senior Secondary (class 12) and Secondary (class 10) board exam which will be held in November this year. The examinations will begin on November 7, 2019 and conclude on November 29 for class 10 students and on December 4 for class 12 students.

The RSOS board exam will begin with exam for Physics and end with exam for Sanskrit for class 12 students. In case of class 10 students, the exams will start with Home Science, and will end with exam for Sindhi language paper.

The practical examinations will also begin on November 7 and end on November 19, 2019. Candidates can check the examination schedule here.

The result for the examination will tentatively be available six weeks after the last date of the examination. The Board will not entertain any queries about result declaration date. After the result is declared, it will immediately be released on the official website for RSOS, 'education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos'.

The Mark-Sheet Cum Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate of successful candidates will he sent to the AI centers directly through Registered Post by RSOS. In the case of candidates whose required subjects are yet to be cleared only mark-sheet will be sent.

