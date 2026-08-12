Karnataka Bans Sale of Gutkha, Pan Masala Containing Tobacco For 1 Year

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration has issued a notification prohibiting the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and/or nicotine in Karnataka in the interest of public health, officials said on Wednesday.

The notification, dated August 10, 2026, will remain in force across the State for one year from the date of its issuance, they said.

The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, is undertaking stringent enforcement measures against products containing tobacco and/or nicotine, officials said.

Special inspection and enforcement operations are being conducted under the leadership of Food Safety Officers, targeting the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other prohibited products containing tobacco and/or nicotine, they said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has issued a Government Notification dated 10-08-2026," Srinivas K, Commissioner, Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, said in a statement.

The notification prohibits the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine in Karnataka in the interest of public health, he said.

The department has appealed to the public to inform the concerned authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products and to extend their cooperation in building a healthy and addiction-free Karnataka.

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