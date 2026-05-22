'Say Jai Shri Ram In Attendance Calls': Karnataka BJP Leaders Amid Hijab Debate

Amid the renewed political controversy in Karnataka over allowing hijabs in educational institutions, BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy has backed a proposal that students should respond with "Jai Shri Ram" during attendance in schools instead of the routine "yes, sir" or "yes, ma'am".

Reddy made the remarks while responding to questions over the ongoing political debate surrounding the hijab issue in Karnataka. The idea was earlier proposed by former BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Supporting the proposal, Reddy accused the Congress government of indulging in minority appeasement.

"Though he is not with the BJP, Basavangouda Patil said something big. In schools, during attendance, students should reply with Jai Shri Ram instead of yes sir or ma'am. I support this 100 per cent. Even today, if I go to any school or college, I openly address this issue. Let people wear saffron turbans and saffron shawls. It is our dharma as Indians," Reddy said.

The remarks have triggered criticism from the Congress party, with Congress leader Lavanya Ballal accusing BJP leaders of attempting to communalise educational institutions.

Reacting sharply, Ballal said schools are meant for education and not political or religious demonstrations.

"Yatnal and Reddy are not known for the right reasons in Karnataka. Yatnal has made several controversial and inflammatory remarks, while Janardhan Reddy has faced allegations related to illegal mining and looting the state. Who is he to tell students what to wear or what slogans to chant?" she said.

She said students are free to chant the name of Lord Ram wherever they wish, but political leaders should not drag schools into ideological battles.

"Schools are meant for education. The BJP should first answer how many schools were shut during its rule instead of trying to create unnecessary controversies," Ballal added.

The statements are expected to further intensify as schools and colleges are set to reopen in June. The hijab controversy first erupted in Karnataka in 2022 after Muslim students in Udupi protested restrictions on wearing hijabs inside classrooms, triggering statewide protests, counter protests by students wearing saffron shawls, and a major political row.

During the previous BJP government, uniforms were made mandatory in educational institutions, and the Karnataka High Court had upheld the ban on hijabs inside classrooms in institutions with prescribed uniforms. After the Congress came to power, BJP leaders have repeatedly accused the government of attempting to dilute the earlier stand for "appeasement politics".