Ban Sting Energy Drinks Near Schools: Ex-Child Rights Chief To DK Shivakumar

Former Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Shashidhar Kosambe, has written to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urging the state government to prohibit the sale of Sting energy drinks and other intoxicating substances within a 500-metre radius of schools and colleges across the state.

In his letter, Kosambe referred to the Maharashtra government's decision, announced on July 3, to ban the sale of Sting energy drinks and other intoxicating products within 500 metres of educational institutions. He urged Karnataka to adopt a similar policy in the interest of children's health and safety.

Kosambe expressed concern over the increasing sale of various energy drinks around schools in the state, stating that such beverages may have adverse effects on children's health. He pointed out that these drinks often contain artificial colours and chemical ingredients, which could be harmful to students if consumed regularly.

He also noted that the Karnataka Education Department has already prohibited the sale of tobacco products within 100 metres of schools and colleges. In his appeal, he requested the government to extend this restriction from 100 metres to 500 metres and include Sting energy drinks and other intoxicating substances within the prohibited category.

The former commission chairman further urged the state government to ensure strict implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, by issuing appropriate directions to the concerned authorities.

Kosambe appealed to the Chief Minister to take immediate steps to safeguard the health and well-being of school and college students by enforcing the proposed restrictions.