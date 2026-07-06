BJP Alleges Karnataka SIR Irregularities, Wants Probe, DKS Hits Back

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its Karnataka ally, the Janata Dal Secular, wrote to the state Election Commission chief on Monday alleging 'large-scale irregularities' in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly election in 2028.

In the letter - signed by three Union ministers, including JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, and his cabinet colleagues Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje - the opposition leaders claimed the poll body's appointed officers were not following rules for mandatory door-to-door verification.

The opposition leaders said that instead of personally visiting households to verify voters, enumeration forms were being filled at community halls, mosques, and even BLOs' homes.

"The entire machinery is being missed. They are doing this SIR in masjids and other places… which is a violation. BLOs are confused too…" Joshi said.

The letter was also signed by BJP leader R Ashok, the Leader of the Opposition, and R Ashwath Narayan, former deputy chief minister, as well as ex-chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

The complaint also claimed WhatsApp groups had been created to encourage voters to visit these locations. The BJP and JDS leaders called this "a clear violation of Election Commission's guidelines" and said it raised concerns over the neutrality of the voter list revision exercise.

They further claimed evidence of these alleged violations had been shared on social media and reported by sections of the mainstream media, and called for an immediate inquiry.

Hitting back at the letter and allegations, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said his government had not, and would not, interfere with the voter list revision in any way. "This is their (i.e., the Election Commission's) SIR and they (the BLOs) are acting according to guidance received…"

But DKS, as Shivakumar is called, also took a jab at the BJP, suggesting the complaint was fabricated because the party is "anxious" about the ruling Congress' efforts to raise awareness among the people on the contentious SIR issue.

The Congress and other parties against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance that is in power at the Centre have repeatedly criticised the EC-mandated state-wise voter list revision that began with Bihar last year. The opposition parties have said the revision amounts to collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, and helps the former by removing voters who might not vote for the saffron party. The Election Commission and the BJP have rubbished the allegation; the party and poll body have both pointed to a Supreme Court ruling on the topic.