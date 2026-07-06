Karnataka Cop Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of 16-Year-Old Girl

A police official posted in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district has been arrested in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) was arrested on Saturday, and has been identified as Abhinandan S.

According to police, the officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Following a complaint filed by the minor, a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and legal action was initiated.

Abhinandan had been posted to Manki Police Station a few months ago. The girl is reportedly a resident of Yellapur town in Uttara Kannada district.

He was deployed for bandobast duty in Bhatkal town.

Police said the officer came into contact with the minor while he was deployed for bandobast duty in Bhatkal town. During that period, he allegedly developed a relationship with the girl and is accused of meeting her at a hotel in Bhatkal.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused officer.

Further investigation is underway.

