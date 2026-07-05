Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: KEA Extends Application Deadline To July 8

The Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026 application process has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Eligible candidates can now submit their online applications for the Civil Police Constable recruitment till July 8, 2026, through the official KEA website.

The extension has been announced after KEA received requests from candidates who were unable to complete the registration process within the earlier deadline. Along with the revised schedule, the authority has also announced dates for the application correction window.

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application Schedule

As per the latest notification, candidates can complete the Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026 application process up to July 8, 2026.

KEA stated that the deadline has been extended after receiving representations from applicants who could not submit their applications due to various reasons. Candidates who have not yet registered are advised to complete the application process before the revised deadline.

The authority has also scheduled the application correction window from July 10 to July 13, 2026. During this period, registered candidates will be able to edit eligible details in their submitted application forms if they have entered incorrect information.

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 12, PUC, or an equivalent examination from recognised boards, including CBSE, ISC, and other state boards, are eligible to apply.

The minimum age required is 18 years. The upper age limit is 33 years for General category candidates. Applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Category-I, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B categories can apply up to 35 years of age. For candidates from tribal communities residing in Karnataka's forest areas, the maximum age limit is 36 years.

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Applicants from SC, ST, Category-I, ex-servicemen, and transgender categories are required to pay Rs 500 as the registration fee.

The Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026 examination will be conducted on August 12, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,395 Civil Police Constable posts.