Karnataka KEA Common Entrance Test Result Likely By June 7, Details Here

KCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) by June 7, 2026. Students can check and download their results from the official websites - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once released.

The examinations were held between April 22 and April 24, 2026.

How To Download KCET 2026 Result?

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on KCET 2026 Result.

Enter your login credentials.

The KCET 2026 result will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

More than three lakh students had appeared for the exams. The KEA will release the merit list and cut-off also.

Details Included In The KCET 2026 Result

Candidate's Full Name

Roll / Application Number

Registration Number

Photograph & Signature

Category / Reservation Status

Subject-Wise Marks

Qualifying Examination (QE) Scores

Total Marks Secured: The total aggregated score out of 180 in the entrance exam.

Overall KCET Rank

Category Rank

Qualifying Status:

The provisional answer key for the KCET exam was released on April 27.