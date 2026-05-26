KCET 2026 Result Date: Past Year Trends, Scorecard Download Details

KCET 2026 Result Date: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results soon on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The exam authority conducted the KCET 2026 examinations from April 23 to 24. Last year, the common entrance test results were announced on May 24. The exam body is likely to announce the result declaration date anytime soon through its official channels.

Meanwhile, the CBSE, CISCE and other state board candidates must update their 12th standard marks through the DigiLocker platform. The KCET 2026 will determine the eligibility and merit of candidates for admission to full time undergraduate professional courses in medical, dental, Indian systems of medicine and homeopathy, engineering, and architecture.

Last Year's Result Announcement Date

Last year, the Karnataka Examinations Authority had released KCET results on May 24, for the exams conducted on April 15, 16, and 17 across the state. The exam authority had announced the date in a press release, stating that the result announcement will be made at 11:30 am. However, candidates could access their scorecards from 2 pm onwards.

Scorecard Download Details

Based on previous years' trend, candidates will be able to access their KCET 2026 scorecards from the official websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Check the login details required to access your KCET report card below.

Application number

First four characters of your name

Check the image of last year's result login window below.

Registered students are advised to keep their hall ticket ready to enter the login details in the result download window.

Following the announcement of results, KEA will start the counselling and seat allotment process. The detailed counselling schedule, including registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds, will be published on the official KEA website.