KCET Result Date 2026: KEA Rank Card Expected This Week, Check Official Websites, Past Trends

KCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results this week. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held from April 22 to April 24, 2026, will be able to download their rank cards through the official websites - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in using their application number and password.

KCET Result Date 2026

As per the expected schedule, KEA is likely to declare the KCET result on May 24, 2026. However, the authority has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time.

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the KCET counselling process for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other professional courses offered by colleges across Karnataka.

During counselling, candidates will have to fill in their preferred colleges and courses within the given deadline. Seats will be allotted based on KCET rank, category and availability of seats.

KCET Result: Previous Years' Result Dates

Candidates can check the previous years' KCET result dates below:

2025: May 24, 2025

2024: June 1, 2024

2023: June 15, 2023

2022: July 30, 2022

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Official Websites To Check KCET Result 2026

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

kea.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

How To Download KCET Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KCET Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter application number and password.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: The KCET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.