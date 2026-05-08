Karnataka CET 2026 Result Soon: Know Download Steps, Admission Criteria, Rank List

KCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results soon on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The exam authority released the provisional answer key on April 27, 2026, with the objection window open till April 30. The exam conducting body will release the KCET final answer key 2026 based on the objections raised during this time.

The KCET 2026 will determine the eligibility of candidates for admission to the full time professional courses in medical, dental, Indian systems of medicine and homeopathy, engineering, architecture, and other such courses in the state of Karnataka.

Steps To Check KCET 2026 Result

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their Karnataka common entrance scorecards.

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link indicating 'KCET2026 Results'

Enter your registration number and other required details

Click on submit

It is advisable to save the result PDF for future use.

BE/BTech Criteria For Admission

A candidate's merit or rank will be determined by his/her marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects of the KCET 2026 exam. The marks obtained by the students in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects in the qualifying examination will also be used to determine their final rank.

KCET 2026 Rank List

The KCET rank list is a merit-based ranking of candidates who have appeared for the KCET 2026 examinations. The list will determine the eligibility of candidates for admission to various undergraduate courses, such as engineering, agriculture, and veterinary sciences, offered by the colleges in Karnataka.

The KCET results of the candidates will include subject-wise scores, total score, and rank of the registered candidates.