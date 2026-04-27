KEA Releases Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2026 Provisional Answer Keys; Objections Open Till April 30

KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. Candidates can download by visiting the official website.

The provisional answer key has been released for all 16 paper sets across Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Candidates can use it to check their marked responses, calculate their estimated scores, and understand their performance before the final results are announced. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking in the examination.

Steps to Raise Objections for UGCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key

Visit the official website .

. Click on the objection link for the provisional answer key.

Direct link to challenge the answer key

Log in using:

Application/registration number

First four characters of your name

Date of birth

Select UGCET 2026 as the exam type.

Enter the captcha code.

Click on the login button.

After logging in, the answer key will appear on the screen.

Review the answer key and proceed with raising objections if needed.

The KCET exam was conducted from April 22 to 24, with around 3.3 lakh candidates registered. The Kannada Language Test took place on April 22, followed by Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and Mathematics and Biology on April 24.