Actor Shoaib Ibrahim Prays For Dipika Kakar's Long And Healthy Life On Her 40th Birthday

Television actor Dipika Kakar celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday, August 6, at home.

Marking the special occasion, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a series of pictures from the intimate celebration on Instagram. The photos also featured their son, Ruhaan.

Along with the pictures, Shoaib penned a heartfelt note for Dipika, calling her a "fighter". He wrote, "Happy birthday fighter.. @ms.dipika. You have taught me ki Asli himmat kabhi haar na manne me hoti hai.. aaj is khaas din bas Allah se ab yahi dua hai.. ki Allah tumhe lambi aur sehatmand zindgi de, bas baaki khush main rakh lunga wo zimmedadri meri."

Replying to his post, Dipika wrote, "Tum saath ho wo meri sabse badi taqat hai! Your love makes me strong, each day."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in June 2023.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met in 2011 on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. They played the lead on-screen husband and wife duo, Simar and Prem, in the show.

Meanwhile, Dipika was diagnosed with cancer in 2025. Since then, she and Shoaib have been regularly updating fans about her treatment and recovery through their vlogs.