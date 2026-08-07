"Fate Brought It Back To Me": Deepak Tijori On Replacing Milind Soman In <i>Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar</i>

Before Deepak Tijori played the second lead in the Aamir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, it was Milind Soman who was to play the character of Shekhar Malhotra. Known for his natural screen presence and versatile performances, Tijori appeared in multiple popular films such as Aashiqui, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Khiladi, and Anjaam.

Interestingly enough, he had auditioned for the role, which eventually went to Milind, who had even filmed his portions. In a conversation with The Indian Express , the actor looked back at his journey and shared, “There has always been a lot of speculation around that episode, but honestly, there was never any charade or awkwardness from my side.”

“In fact, many years later, during the film's 30th anniversary celebration, Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan told me something I didn't know at the time, that the film had actually come to a standstill and was, at one point, virtually considered shelved. Hearing that after three decades was quite a revelation.”

The irony is that “I had originally auditioned for the very same role” and wasn't selected. “So, as life would have it, fate brought it back to me in a way I could never have imagined,” he added.

Deepak also explained that during his first meeting with Mansoor and Nasir Hussain, he asked if Milind was informed about the replacement because he did not want to accept the role if Milind hadn't been told. Later, when the makers assured him that Milind already knew about his replacement, Deepak accepted the role.

“As for meeting Milind afterwards, our paths never really crossed. I believe he had already moved on. He was one of India's biggest supermodels, with an extraordinary career ahead of him and countless opportunities. I, on the other hand, was still trying to find my footing after four or five years of struggle, simply hoping to earn a place in this vast industry,” Deepak added.

In the 1992 classic Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Deepak Tijori played the antagonist Shekhar Malhotra and received wide acclaim for this performance.

“The 90s gave me an identity, unforgettable films, wonderful colleagues, and, above all, an audience whose love has stayed with me even today. That's something I never take for granted,” he said.

Up next, the actor is set to appear in the Gujarati action-comedy drama Get Set Go.