Row After Students Forced To Remove Sacred Thread During Exam In Bengaluru

A row has erupted in Karnataka after five Brahmin students were forced to remove their sacred thread at a city college during the CET held here, with the BJP attacking the ruling Congress over the incident and calling it "anti-Hindu" as the incident followed a similar one last year.

As the controversy took a political turn, the college suspended the invigilator pending inquiry. The government also ordered a probe.

Police registered a case and secured three staff members of Krupanidhi College who were in charge of examination checking and were being questioned, police said.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) is held to select students for admission into professional courses.

Students on Friday alleged that the invigilators present at the examination hall of the college at Madivala asked them to remove their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) if they wished to write the exam.

Last year, a similar controversy also took place, and the government at the time made it clear that the candidates would not be asked to remove the sacred thread during the CET. However, once again this year, students faced a similar situation.

A student said, "When I went to the examination centre, the teachers got my earring removed. I can still understand that because no metal is allowed, but they also forced me to get the sacred thread removed from my body." Left with no other option, the student obeyed the instructions of the invigilators.

Sources said parents of the students reached the venue after the exam was over and questioned the motive when there were standing instructions not to remove the sacred thread.

Some other students alleged that the red and yellow sacred thread (Mauli/Kalava) tied to the wrist was also removed by the invigilators.

When a similar controversy erupted in Shivamogga, Bidar and some other places earlier, state Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar assured parents that action would be taken against those responsible.

Even the chief minister had directed authorities not to ask students to remove the thread last year. Yet, the incident was repeated on Thursday, the parents alleged.

Sudhakar termed the incident unfortunate.

"It is very unfortunate, because a similar thing happened last year as well -- one incident occurred in Bidar, and a few others happened in Shivamogga. We have taken this matter very seriously," he said.

He said that as soon as he came to know about the issue, he gave clear instructions that a complaint must be filed against the institution.

"I have already received a letter from the institution stating that they have suspended three individuals, and they have sent this communication to our department today," he said.

He said he is "truly saddened" by this incident as it has caused him a lot of pain.

"I am personally treating this matter with utmost seriousness. I have already issued instructions to our departmental officials," the minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

He also said that a review will be conducted to determine strict punishments under the law against those responsible for such actions.

"Furthermore, from next year onwards, we must clearly inform everyone in advance about this issue, including what level of punishment can be imposed within the legal framework, and ensure that this is communicated widely," Sudhakar said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, alleged that the "anti-Hindu acts" of the Congress government, such as forcing the removal of 'Mangalasutra' and 'Janivara', are continuing unabated.

Last year, during the CET and NEET examinations, candidates were forced to remove the janivara (sacred thread). Meanwhile, some were asked to take off the mangalsutra during the KPSC examination to appear for the test.

This year too, it has continued the same old practice, the senior BJP leader said in a post on 'X'.

"The anti-Hindu misdeeds of the Congress government, such as making people remove mangalsutra and janivara, are continuing," Ashoka alleged.

He further said that under the Congress administration, on one side, there is no protection for Hindus, and on the other side, it is engaging in bad politics by attacking Hindu beliefs and practices like this.

Stating that nowhere in the CET examination hall ticket or in any other guidelines was it mentioned that 'janivara' should not be worn, he sought to know why the government is forcing its removal and who is responsible for this "injustice and excess".

"The Congress, alias the modern Muslim League government in the state, has unofficially implemented Sharia law. On one side, the government changed the school timings of Urdu medium schools during the month of Ramzan. On the other hand, in the name of examination checking, it is allowing the removal of mangalsutra and cutting of janivara," Ashoka alleged.

He called the Congress 'Hindu Virodhi' (anti-Hindu).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)