Yusuf Pathan, Shatrughan Sinha On List Of 19 Trinamool Rebel MPs: Sources

Yusuf Pathan, Shatrughan Sinha, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saayoni Ghosh are among the 19 Trinamool Lok Sabha MPs who have submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their desire to ally with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, sources have told NDTV.

The rebels, under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, have formed a separate parliamentary bloc, pledging support to the NDA, sources said.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was the first sitting Trinamool MP to be given central security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs right after the Bengal election results, signally a shift in the Trinamool MP's political equation with the BJP.

The Trinamool's organisational crisis became public earlier this week when a rebellion that had first fractured its ranks in the Bengal Assembly spread to parliament.

The parliamentary rupture came days after 58 Trinamool MLAs, a figure the rebel camp now claims has climbed to 64, defied the party leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's official nominee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

The twin rebellions have plunged Mamata Banerjee's party into arguably the gravest crisis since its formation in 1998, transforming what began as internal dissent into a battle over legislative strength, parliamentary numbers, organisational control and political legitimacy.

The split has steadily widened from the Assembly to parliament, with senior Rajya Sabha members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev resigning from both the Upper House and the party.