Veteran Tamil Film Director Bharathiraja Dies At 84 In Chennai

Veteran Tamil cinema director, producer and screen writer Bharathiraja died on Wednesday due to age related complications here, family sources said.

The actor-director, known as a trendsetter for his choice of stories and their treatment, died at his Chennai residence. He was 84.

A multiple national award winner known for his predominantly rural content, Bharathiraja shot to fame with his maiden directorial venture 16 Vayathinile in 1977.

Top actors Kamal Haasan and Sridevi were the lead pair, with superstar Rajinikanth playing the villain in a film that went on to rule the box office. The film is rated one among the best Tamil films even today.

He was fondly addressed as 'Iyakkunar Imayam', which roughly translates as "peak of directors".

Bharathiraja had a unique feature of introducing female leads whose names start with 'R,' such as Radha, in his films.

The late director is Padmashri recipient.

Though he had kept away from direction in the last many years, Bharathiraja took to acting, starring along side top actors including Dhanush in his mega hit 'Thiruchitrambalam.' His son, actor Manoj had predeceased him.

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