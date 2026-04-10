Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2026 Hall Ticket Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

KCET 2026 Hall Ticket: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 hall ticket today on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the KCET admit card for the exam scheduled for April 23 and 24, 2026, using their application number and password. KCET admission ticket serves as an important document without which candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

According to the official exam schedule, the Physics and Chemistry exams will be conducted on April 23, followed by Mathematics and Biology on April 24. Candidates must also note that the Kannada language test is scheduled separately for April 22, 2026. The KCET exam, conducted annually by KEA, serves as the gateway for admissions into engineering, architecture, medical, and pharmacy programmes across various institutes in Karnataka.

KCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link titled 'UGCET 2026 Admission Ticket Download Link'

Enter login details, such as application number and password

Download the admit card PDF

Students must keep a print out of the hall ticket ready for exam day.

KCET Hall Ticket Login Details

Students must enter their application number and password to access their KCET 2026 hall ticket from the official website. The KCET hall ticket is an important document for candidates appearing in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test. Students must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre, without which candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The KCET admit card will provide candidates with the important exam day instructions, exam date, time, and venue of the examination centre. Students must carefully read the exam day guidelines mentioned on the admission ticket.