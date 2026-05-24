KCET Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Timeline for Scorecard Release

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the KCET Result 2026 soon on its official portals. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test are eagerly awaiting the release of the scorecards, as the examination is conducted for admission to various undergraduate professional courses across Karnataka.Based on previous year trends, the KCET Result 2026 is likely to be declared by the end of May.

Candidates will be able to access their results online using their application number and password through the KEA official website and KCET result portal.

KCET Result 2026 Expected Release Timeline

KEA has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time for the declaration of the KCET Result 2026. However, considering the authority's usual examination schedule, the result is expected to be released this week.

The KCET scorecard will contain important information related to the candidate's performance in the examination. It will include subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, KCET rank, and qualifying status. The rank secured by candidates will play a significant role during the KCET counselling and seat allotment process.

How to Download KCET Result 2026?

Visit the official KEA website or KCET result portal

Click on the "KCET Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter the application number and password

Submit the required details

The KCET scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

What After KCET Result 2026?

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will become eligible to participate in the KCET counselling process conducted by KEA. The authority is expected to release the counselling schedule, document verification dates, choice filling process, and seat allotment details shortly after the result announcement.

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready and continue checking the official KEA website for further updates related to KCET counselling 2026.

The KCET exam is held every year for admission to courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, and other professional programs offered by colleges in the state.