UP Woman Takes Gulp Of Water From Bottle At Shop. It Turns Out To Be Acid

In a shocking incident, a woman was left critical after she unknowingly poured acid into her mouth from what she believed was a bottle of water. The incident occurred at a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. CCTV visuals showed her taking a sip from the bottle and rushing to spit it out.

The woman had gone for jewellery shopping in Arjun Nagar area on Friday evening. At one of the stores, she asked for water since she felt parched. An employee at the store was then sent to fetch a sealed bottle from a nearby confectionary.

The shopkeeper there claims to have taken out the bottle from the fridge and given it to the staff. He brought it back and handed it to the woman.

Unaware of what's inside, she opened the bottle and took a quick sip. The very moment, she screamed out in pain and rushed out of the store to spit it out. The bottle allegedly had acid.

As her health deteriorated, she was taken to a local hospital and then referred to another medical facility in a critical condition. She is currently undergoing treatment at a medical college.

The police have detained the confectionery's owner and is questioning him. The shopkeeper has claimed that the bottle was sealed and he had handed it over exactly as it had been taken from the fridge.

The police have recovered some acid bottles from the shop and launched an investigation into the matter.

"To the best of our knowledge, the bottle was completely sealed. We handed it to the customer exactly as it was when we took it out of the fridge," said Denu, the jewellery store keeper.

Inputs by Mohd Adnan