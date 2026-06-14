UP Woman Stabbed To Death By Father Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district died after being attacked inside a police station by her parents, an assault triggered by her refusal to leave her husband.

Nineteen-year-old Shivani had left home on May 18 with her neighbour Lalit Verma. The couple married at a temple and registered their marriage.

A case was filed against Lalit by her parents, following which a search for the couple was launched. Acting on a tip-off last Friday, the police found them in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district and brought them back to Banda for questioning.

The couple told the police that they had married of their own free will and presented relevant marriage documents.

While the police were preparing to have Shivani medically examined and record her statement, families of the couple reached the police station. During a counselling session, the woman's parents continued to pressure her to return home with them, but she remained adamant about living with Verma.

As the conversation got heated, Shivani's mother Ranno grabbed her from behind while her father pulled out a knife and launched an attack on his daughter as the police watched in shock. She sustained injuries on her abdomen, arm and palm. Shivani was sent for treatment for her injuries but died during treatment.

Banda Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said a case under relevant sections has been filed and Shivani's father has been arrested.

With inputs from Manish Mishra