Meerut, Muzaffarnagar Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra: Schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed in Meerut till August 12, 2026, in view of ongoing Kanwar Yatra, as per an official notice. Additionally, District authorities have ordered all schools and colleges in Muzaffarnagar to remain closed from August 3 to 10 to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims and maintain public safety.

In Meerut, all schools, colleges, universities, and technical institutions remained closed on Monday following an order issued by District Magistrate V K Singh. The administration said the decision was taken to ensure students' safety and facilitate traffic management as large numbers of Kanwar yatris pass through the district during the Shravan Shivratri period.

According to the Meerut administration's order, all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated to the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, madrassa board and other recognised boards, will remain closed till August 12. Government and private colleges, universities and technical institutions have also been directed to suspend classes during the period.

The Meerut administration has also clarified that examinations already scheduled by educational institutions will be conducted according to the existing timetable, and the closure order will not apply to such examinations.

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Authorities in both districts have directed all educational institutions and departments concerned to ensure strict compliance with the orders.