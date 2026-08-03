Ghaziabad Schools, Colleges Closed Till August 12 Considering Kanwar Yatra

Schools Closed: Educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district will remain closed from August 4 to 12 in view of the heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Monday. Schools will be shut for Classes nursery to 12, as per the official announcement. Colleges, universities, and other institutions have also been ordered to remain closed, however, examinations will be held as per the original schedule.

With the month of Shravan beginning on July 30, 2026, the District School Inspector stated in an official circular that “the main festival of Shravan Shivratri will be celebrated in the district on August 11, 2026”. “A large number of pilgrims and devotees have begun traveling on various routes in the district,” the official document highlighted.

The official notice stated:

“In continuation of the orders given by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, in view of the safety of the students, all the schools (from Nursery to Class 12) in the district (run by Basic Education Council, Secondary Education Council, CBSE, ICSE and other affiliated boards and run by Madrasa Board) will remain closed from August 4 to 12, 2026.”

“All colleges, universities and technical institutions (including government and private universities/private technical institutions) operating in the district will remain closed fromAugust 4 to 12, except if the examination schedule for any course/subject is announced earlier,” it added.

Additionally, schools are also shut in the Meerut district till August 12. In Meerut, all schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions remained closed on Monday following an order issued by District Magistrate V K Singh.